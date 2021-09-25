ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.0574 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $421,998.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00070394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00106926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00141841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,776.60 or 1.00027489 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.02 or 0.06792998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.33 or 0.00767751 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 53,187,494 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

