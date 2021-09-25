Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,373,000 after buying an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $272.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.50. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.19 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total transaction of $988,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,992 shares of company stock worth $81,242,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

