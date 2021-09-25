ZrCoin (ZRC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $64,955.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $64,955.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00070394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00106926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00141841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,776.60 or 1.00027489 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.02 or 0.06792998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.33 or 0.00767751 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.