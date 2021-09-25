Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Financial Comparison

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Perella Weinberg Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Zurich Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Zurich Insurance Group pays out 71.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Perella Weinberg Partners and Zurich Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zurich Insurance Group 1 3 8 0 2.58

Perella Weinberg Partners presently has a consensus price target of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 27.16%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Zurich Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Zurich Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 13.67% 2.89% Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Zurich Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A Zurich Insurance Group $59.00 billion 1.06 $3.83 billion $2.56 16.28

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats Zurich Insurance Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis. The Life Regions segment refers to the comprehensive range of life and health insurance products on both an individual and a group basis, including annuities, endowment and term insurance, unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as full private health, supplemental health and long-term care insurance. The Farmers segment includes non-claims administrative and management services to the Farmers Exchanges, which are owned by policyholders. The Group Functions and Operations segment comprises the Group �s Holding and Financing and Headquarters activities. The Non-Core Businesses segment includes insurance and reinsurance businesses that the Group does not consider core to its operations and that are therefore mos

