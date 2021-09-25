ZUSD (ZUSD) Market Cap Hits $1.47 Million

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and $90,956.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00069992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00106779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00141222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,762.11 or 0.99975380 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.49 or 0.06795217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.63 or 0.00765988 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

