-$0.18 EPS Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings of ($2.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($3.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%.

LYV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

LYV opened at $92.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day moving average is $84.89. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $88,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

