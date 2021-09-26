-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Embraer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.29). Embraer posted earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Embraer.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Embraer by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,575 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 8,320.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,157,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,614 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 125.8% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,680 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in Embraer by 72.1% during the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,857,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter worth approximately $42,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

ERJ opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Embraer has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Embraer (ERJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.