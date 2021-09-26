-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for View’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that View will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover View.

View stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53. View has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in View during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in View during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in View during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

About View

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

