-$0.54 EPS Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.64). Seagen posted earnings of $3.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.36.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $2,387,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,534 shares of company stock worth $19,967,680. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Seagen by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $161.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.01.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.