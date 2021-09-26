-$0.74 EPS Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($1.43). Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings per share of ($1.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Cowen upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Shares of SPR opened at $42.57 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,603,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 45.2% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 50.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 770,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,466,000 after acquiring an additional 256,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

