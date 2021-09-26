$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will report $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings. Garmin reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Garmin to $171.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.04.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renasant Bank boosted its position in Garmin by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $172.62 on Friday. Garmin has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $178.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

