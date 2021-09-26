$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 515,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 886,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,128,000 after purchasing an additional 188,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

