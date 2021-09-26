$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will post sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.67 billion. Huntington Bancshares posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $6.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 114,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 87,746 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 313,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 16,290 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 397,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 74,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

