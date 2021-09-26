$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to post sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the highest is $1.98 billion. The J. M. Smucker reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after buying an additional 1,505,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 329,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

