$160.97 Million in Sales Expected for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report $160.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.24 million to $162.70 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $173.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $652.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $651.69 million to $652.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $683.25 million, with estimates ranging from $663.20 million to $703.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $73.25 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.76 and its 200 day moving average is $74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

