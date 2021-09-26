$162.77 Million in Sales Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report $162.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.86 million and the highest is $171.77 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $143.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $637.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $566.54 million to $682.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $823.15 million, with estimates ranging from $692.85 million to $998.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.93) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.39.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $90.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.38. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

