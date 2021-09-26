$164.72 Million in Sales Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report sales of $164.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.85 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $169.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $786.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $784.68 million to $790.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $873.29 million, with estimates ranging from $862.10 million to $890.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $178,594.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 30.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $89,000.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $120.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.76 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

