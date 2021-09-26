$174.20 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to post $174.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.90 million and the lowest is $173.28 million. Paylocity reported sales of $135.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $795.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $792.50 million to $806.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $953.32 million, with estimates ranging from $923.53 million to $969.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price objective (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.31.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $4,392,703.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total value of $54,962.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Paylocity by 281.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock opened at $297.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.08 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $145.18 and a fifty-two week high of $298.63.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

