$179.74 Million in Sales Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will announce $179.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.01 million and the lowest is $168.43 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $175.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $711.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $674.61 million to $763.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $760.44 million, with estimates ranging from $678.08 million to $863.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow STORE Capital.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $33.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.98. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.