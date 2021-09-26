$185.50 Million in Sales Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will announce $185.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. Avanos Medical posted sales of $185.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $743.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $742.09 million to $745.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $780.22 million, with estimates ranging from $775.17 million to $786.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVNS shares. Stephens lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

AVNS stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $30.96 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,051.00 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,505.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

