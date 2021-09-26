$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to announce $2.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $3.02 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $8.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,077 shares of company stock worth $26,327,241 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $171.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

