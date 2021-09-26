$20.57 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will post $20.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.50 million and the highest is $20.63 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $19.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $83.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.40 million to $83.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $91.26 million, with estimates ranging from $91.02 million to $91.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 23.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 4,999 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $110,027.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,194.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after buying an additional 35,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMAO opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

