$207.34 Million in Sales Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to report sales of $207.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.15 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $187.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $834.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $821.98 million to $843.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on PRPL shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 250.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

