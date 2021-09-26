$22.84 Million in Sales Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will announce sales of $22.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.91 million to $24.10 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $7.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year sales of $89.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.01 million to $91.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $231.90 million, with estimates ranging from $211.40 million to $258.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITCI stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

