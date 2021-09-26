$220.91 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to announce sales of $220.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.00 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $168.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $912.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $908.00 million to $918.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,993,986. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,688,000 after purchasing an additional 186,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,390,000 after purchasing an additional 723,728 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after purchasing an additional 943,961 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,687,000 after purchasing an additional 166,131 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,342,000 after purchasing an additional 713,095 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.51, a PEG ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $74.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

