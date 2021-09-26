$243.49 Million in Sales Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to post sales of $243.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.40 million to $249.94 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $180.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on MBUU shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $69.75 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after acquiring an additional 93,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

