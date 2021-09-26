$259.93 Million in Sales Expected for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will announce sales of $259.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $265.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.70 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $218.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $980.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $968.50 million to $993.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $234.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%.

NESR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

NESR stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.91. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

