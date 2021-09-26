$3.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce $3.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.36 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $12.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.20 billion to $13.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

Ecolab stock opened at $223.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecolab has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ecolab by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 49,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

