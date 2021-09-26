$3.60 Million in Sales Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will report sales of $3.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 million and the lowest is $3.50 million. DermTech reported sales of $1.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $13.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 million to $13.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.57 million, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. DermTech has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,882,298.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $109,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,130 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

