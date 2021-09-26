$314.20 Million in Sales Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to announce $314.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $313.10 million to $315.30 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $318.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%.

ICUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 115.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 91.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 54.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $242.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $176.18 and a 52 week high of $282.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.69.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

