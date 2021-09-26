$314.20 Million in Sales Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to announce sales of $314.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $313.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $315.30 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $318.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million.

ICUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 31.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,198,000 after buying an additional 326,407 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at about $37,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,774,000 after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,786.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 86,018 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICUI opened at $242.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.69. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $176.18 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

