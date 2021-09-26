$37.80 Million in Sales Expected for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will announce $37.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. Riley Exploration Permian posted sales of $770,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,809.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year sales of $144.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.55 million to $159.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $167.31 million, with estimates ranging from $156.62 million to $178.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million.

REPX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of REPX opened at $22.17 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 4,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $95,798.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate purchased 41,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 110,440 shares of company stock worth $2,360,267 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,390,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,368,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,796,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1,157.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 144,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,912,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

