$4.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will post $4.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.73 billion. Lear reported sales of $4.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $19.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 billion to $20.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.21 billion to $23.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.14) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA opened at $155.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.56. Lear has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

