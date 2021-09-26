$452.59 Million in Sales Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report $452.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $403.00 million to $472.80 million. Gentex posted sales of $474.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.20 on Friday. Gentex has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Gentex by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 597,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 203,560 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 756,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 33,662 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 129,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,361 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,084,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,062,000 after buying an additional 255,878 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

