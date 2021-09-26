$453.78 Million in Sales Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will report $453.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $452.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.00 million. UniFirst reported sales of $428.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $220.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.68 and a 200-day moving average of $223.52. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $160.70 and a 1-year high of $258.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 692.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 362.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

