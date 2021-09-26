$50.63 Million in Sales Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will post $50.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.84 million and the lowest is $50.27 million. Model N reported sales of $41.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $192.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.23 million to $192.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $214.34 million, with estimates ranging from $213.32 million to $216.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MODN. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

MODN stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. Model N has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.36.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $110,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $936,894. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

