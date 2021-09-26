$512.44 Million in Sales Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to announce $512.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $513.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $511.33 million. Air Lease reported sales of $493.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $491.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.61 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 82.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after buying an additional 454,973 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Air Lease by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.