$683.24 Million in Sales Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to announce $683.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $677.20 million to $692.88 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $609.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.57.

ASH opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $68.17 and a twelve month high of $95.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 232.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

