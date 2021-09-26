$687.64 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report $687.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $690.40 million and the lowest is $684.89 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $666.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BXP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.63.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 102.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 49.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $112.77 on Friday. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

