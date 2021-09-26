$8.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will announce $8.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.01 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $8.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $36.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.90 billion to $36.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $40.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.25 billion to $41.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.57.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $609.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $554.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $412.80 and a 12-month high of $616.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.