$838.33 Million in Sales Expected for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will report $838.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Middleby’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $844.60 million and the lowest is $829.39 million. The Middleby reported sales of $634.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIDD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $173.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby has a 52 week low of $87.75 and a 52 week high of $196.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.49.

In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $177,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,283.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in The Middleby by 9.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 579,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,413,000 after buying an additional 51,896 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in The Middleby by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,223,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in The Middleby by 417.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Middleby by 63.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after buying an additional 34,735 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Middleby by 13.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

