$856.08 Million in Sales Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will post sales of $856.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $812.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $879.87 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $684.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million.

Several research analysts have commented on FND shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $130.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $132.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.38.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $4,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,957,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 387,590 shares of company stock worth $47,305,015. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 466,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,606,000 after purchasing an additional 141,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,418,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,676,000 after purchasing an additional 172,592 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,159,000 after buying an additional 317,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 12.2% in the second quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,243,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,148,000 after buying an additional 243,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

