8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $632,071.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 30% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $580,754.57 and $632,071.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

