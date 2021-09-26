$958.20 Million in Sales Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will post sales of $958.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $937.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $978.80 million. Patrick Industries posted sales of $700.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.80 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%.

PATK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,303,620.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,383,910. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,177,000. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,455,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,481,000 after purchasing an additional 111,466 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,114,000 after buying an additional 104,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,373,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $80.86 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.