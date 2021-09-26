Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

AYI stock opened at $180.54 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $194.59. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.15 and a 200 day moving average of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,339,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,913,000 after acquiring an additional 310,603 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $47,055,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,056,000 after acquiring an additional 221,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $39,849,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

