Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to announce sales of $14.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.58 million and the lowest is $7.56 million. Affimed posted sales of $12.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $53.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.79 million to $69.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $112.83 million, with estimates ranging from $26.65 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Affimed in the first quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter worth $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Affimed in the first quarter worth $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Affimed in the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $615.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

