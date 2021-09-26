Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will report $51.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.31 billion and the lowest is $47.86 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $38.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $205.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.55 billion to $209.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $239.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $226.83 billion to $246.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,844.30 on Friday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,407.68 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,768.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,469.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $833,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 77.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,580,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,050,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,126,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,751,289,000 after buying an additional 26,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

