Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report $3.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year sales of $13.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $13.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $15.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

Shares of AMP opened at $271.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $142.64 and a 52-week high of $277.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,639 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 906,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.