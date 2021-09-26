Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of APH traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,690. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.77.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,406 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

