Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.69.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Analog Devices stock opened at $178.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.48. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $178.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

